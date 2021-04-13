$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.87. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,157.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 265,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $179,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

