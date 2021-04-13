$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

AMT opened at $241.50 on Tuesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

