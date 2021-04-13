$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.