20,106 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.35 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.