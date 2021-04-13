22,213 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

