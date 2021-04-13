$232.08 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $232.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $242.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $4,208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

