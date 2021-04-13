233,875 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

