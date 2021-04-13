$242.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $242.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the highest is $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $165.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

