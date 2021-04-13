$250.51 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report sales of $250.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.71 million and the lowest is $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of NBIX opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.