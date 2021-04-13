$26.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post sales of $26.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.34 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $111.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.02 billion to $113.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.09 billion to $122.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Comcast has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $244.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

