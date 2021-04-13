266,100 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.46% of Pampa Energía as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSE:PAM opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

