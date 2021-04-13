$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $123.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $127.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.17 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

