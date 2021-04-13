$271.26 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce sales of $271.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.30 million and the highest is $273.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $385.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.