$275.11 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $275.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.