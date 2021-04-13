$275.11 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $275.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.