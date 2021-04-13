287,748 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181,000. Apple comprises approximately 30.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Apple by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

