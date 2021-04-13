$29.88 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $29.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $115.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $117.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $121.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $472.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

