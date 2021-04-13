$29.88 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce sales of $29.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $115.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $117.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $121.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $472.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.