2key.network (2KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $376,795.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 66,894,076 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

