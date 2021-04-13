$30.95 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $124.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $149.00 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

