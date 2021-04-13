$333.33 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $333.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

