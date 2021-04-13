36,089 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

