3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 3.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 240.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

