3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

MMM traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $196.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

