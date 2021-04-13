$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

