$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.11 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.