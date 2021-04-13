423,900 Shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 423,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Telecom Argentina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE:TEO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

