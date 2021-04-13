$436.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $436.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

