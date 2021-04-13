4,372 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.47 and its 200-day moving average is $518.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.