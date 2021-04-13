44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.72 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,690 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,484,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Microsoft by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $257.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

