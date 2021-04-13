$451.54 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $451.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.70 million and the lowest is $450.30 million. NICE reported sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.18. NICE has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

