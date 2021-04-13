$470.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $470.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.20 million and the lowest is $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

AMWD opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

