$472.33 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $472.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $476.10 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.