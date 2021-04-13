508,672 Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 508,672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,388,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,412 shares of company stock worth $1,986,126. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

