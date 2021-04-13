535,954 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,293,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

