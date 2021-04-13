59,263 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

