$60.77 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report $60.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $38.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

CDNA stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,873 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.