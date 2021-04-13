$629.14 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $629.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $611.57 million to $646.70 million. Lazard posted sales of $562.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Argus boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

