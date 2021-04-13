6,519,105 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,519,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,730,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Amcor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

