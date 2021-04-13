$7.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $7.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

