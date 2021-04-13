7,167 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,167 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,159. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.75 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

