$720.53 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $720.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $721.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $683.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after buying an additional 543,239 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Avaya by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $19,890,000.

AVYA stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.