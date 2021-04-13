7,245 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.12. 17,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,124. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.78 and its 200-day moving average is $426.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

