$80.98 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report sales of $80.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.06 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $83.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $331.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.90 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NHI stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

