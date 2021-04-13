$878.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $878.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $873.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in American Water Works by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.