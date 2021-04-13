89,943 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $107.20 and a 12-month high of $237.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

