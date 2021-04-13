8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 12,851% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $527,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 4,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

