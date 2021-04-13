934,200 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 934,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.78% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

