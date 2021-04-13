A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $770.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $636.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 146.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 167,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $289,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

