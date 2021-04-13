Aave (AAVE) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $951.09 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,486,100 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

