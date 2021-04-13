ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 30 price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

